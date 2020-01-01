Yanga SC shoot blanks against Coastal Union to lose ground on title race

The Tanzanian giants failed to pick a win in four consecutive matches after being held to a barren draw at National Stadium

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have managed a 0-0 draw against Coastal Union in a Mainland match played at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

The 27-time league champions were seeking to halt a winless run of three matches which had seen them draw 1-1 against Mbeya City at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, before posting a 0-0 stalemate against Prisons at the same venue, and a recent 1-1 draw against Polisi Tanzania at Ushirika Stadium in Moshi.

Ahead of the match, Belgian coach Luc Eymael had assured the club's fans they will go for a win so as to halt the run of draws and also make sure they climb up the table.

However, it was not the case as Yanga were frustrated by Coastal Union, who seemed to be happy to grind out a draw.

Yanga’s best chance in the first half fell to Bernard Morrison but his weak effort was parried for a fruitless corner by the Coastal Union custodian.

Despite pushing to get a goal, Coastal Union kept their defence tight, keeping at bay the marauding Yanga strikers.

The draw means Yanga will remain fourth on the 20-team table with 41 points from 21 matches.

Yanga’s rivals Simba SC are topping the log on 62 points, 17 more than second-placed Azam FC while Namungo FC are third on 43 points.