Yanga SC shocked by Ruvu Shooting in Tanzanian league opener

The club's joy of advancing to the next stage of the Caf Champions League was halted by a historic defeat against Ruvu

Yanga SC started their campaign to win the 2019/20 on a low note after falling to Ruvu Shooting by a solitary goal on Wednesday.

Saadat Mohamed scored the lone goal to hand his team their first-ever win against Yanga since getting promoted to the top tier 13 years ago. The win spoilt the latter's party of advancing to the first round of the Caf after eliminating Township Rollers of Botswana last weekend.

The result is not going to impress coach Mwinyi Zahera who is preparing his charges against Zesco United of Zambia in the next round of the Caf Champions League on September 13.

Defending league champions Simba SC will open their campaign on Thursday against JKT Tanzania.

Coach Patrick Aussems has admitted he will turn his attention to the league as well as the after elimination from the Champions League by Mozambican side UD Songo.

“The players' morale was affected because of the result, we need to bounce back as soon as possible,” Aussems told reporters on Thursday.

“Our attention is now on the league and the FA Cup, we want to go all the way and win them.”

The tactician believes a win against JKT will give his players confidence to perform better in future assignments.



