Yanga SC set to play Alliance FC without four key players

The 27-time champions are aiming at winning their next game to move from the bottom half of the table

Yanga SC are set to play Alliance FC on Friday without the services of four players.

The two Mainland League sides are scheduled to play in Mwanza with the 27-time league champions aiming at getting maximum points. However, Feisal Salum, Mohamed Issa Banka, Abdulaziz Makame and Mapinduzi Balama are not available.

The four are part of Zanzibar's national team which will participate in the Cecafa Senior Challenge set to kick-off in on December 8.

Yanga interim coach Boniface Mkwasa has stated the players are prepared and ready for the game on Friday.

"The players are in great shape and ready to bag maximum points against their opponents," Mkwasa is quoted by Mwananchi.

"We will have 20 players in the travelling party; but we will not have Salum, Makame, Banka, and Balama who have permission to join their national team. We would have loved to have them but it was not easy because they had already started training with their national side."

Article continues below

The former champions are 15th on the log with 13 points after managing four wins, a draw and a loss from six games played.