Yanga SC set to miss Ntibazonkiza and Sogne against Tanzania Prisons

The Jangwani giants will start the second round without three key players as they strive to protect their unbeaten start

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Cedric Kaze has admitted the team could miss two of their key players as they face Prisons in a Mainland match on Thursday.

The Jangwani giants will start the second round of the 2020-21 season trying to maintain their unbeaten run against one of their bogey sides at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga.

However, Kaze has revealed new signing Saidi Ntibazonkiza, Yacouba Sogne, and Ditram Nchimbi are doubtful to face the Prison Warders owing to injuries and family issues.

“Both Ntibazonkiza and Yacouba picked up injuries during the Ihefu match while Nchimbi has been permitted to go and settle family problems but we still have a room for the named injured players to see how they will respond to the final training session and then we will know whether to feature them or not,” Kaze told Daily News.

On facing Tanzania Prisons, Kaze said: “Each game is different and we are aware that Tanzania Prisons are a good side too as they play as a team and they have a coach with vast experience of the Mainland Premier League but we have prepared in accordance with the status of the game itself.”

Kaze admitted he knows how teams have struggled to get points from Tanzania Prisons on their home turf, but maintained they are ready to finish the job.

Tanzania Prisons manager Prosper Mzeru is confident they have done enough preparation to get a positive result from the fixture.

“All matches are the same. It does not matter whether you are facing Mwadui or Biashara United since at the end, you get the same three points regardless of which side you played against. What differ are the names of teams,” Mzeru is quoted by Daily News.

“If we managed to draw against them in Dar es Salaam with our domestic players, it means we are much better than them and ready to take on the fight.”

Yanga will head into the first match of the second round still topping the league table with 43 points after 17 matches while Prisons are 11th on the table with 21 points accumulated following 17 outings.