Yanga SC set to miss Carlinhos and Mustapha against Namungo FC

The Jangwani giants have revealed the absence of their two key players as they play away in the Lindi region on Saturday

Yanga SC have come out to confirm they will miss the services of their two players when they face Namungo FC in a Mainland Premier League match on Saturday.

The Jangwani giants will continue with their hunt for points so as to close the gap between them and table-toppers Simba SC when they play at Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi region.

The club’s Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli has confirmed coach Nasreddine Nabi will miss Carlos Carlinhos and Yassin Mustapha, who are out with various injuries and undergoing treatment.

“Regarding Yassin Mustapha he tore his thigh muscle with the national team Taifa Stars, when he returned to join his teammates he was in pain,” Bumbuli told Goal.

“When we tested him he was found to have the problem and was given two weeks off which are expected to end next week.

“In regards to Carlinhos, he also broke a muscle in our game against Tanzania Prisons due to stretching the muscle, then required ‘over stretch’, where he was also given two weeks of rest and treatment to fully recover.”

Goal understands, Yassin suffered the injury while on duty with Taifa Stars and has not been seen on the field since April 10, and thus will be missing for four Yanga matches, against KMC FC, Biashara Unied, Gwambina FC, and Azam FC.

Meanwhile, Carlinhos suffered the injury during the Azam Confederation Cup match against Tanzania Prisons.

Bumbuli has, however, said despite missing the players they have a good squad that can do duty in the league match.

Article continues below

“We have players who can replace so we ask fans not to panic but instead come in large numbers and support the team to victory,” continued Bumbuli.

On facing Namungo, Bumbuli said: “They are good opponents and we recognise their resilience but the key is to see us get a positive result in the game and everything will be fine with the fans coming out in large numbers to support us.”

Yanga is second on the 18-team table with 57 points while Namungo is 10th with 35 points.