Yanga SC set to complete Taric Seif signing to bolster attack

The former champions are adding to the squad to be more competitive in the second half of the season after an inconsistent start

Yanga SC are on the verge of completing the signing of striker Tariq Seif from Egyptian outfit Dekernes FC.

The former Biashara FC striker is seen as the solution to the club's attacking problems which has led to the current struggles domestically and abroad.

The 27-time league champions' interim coach Boniface Mkwasa is aiming at strengthening the team in the transfer window, which opens on December 15.

According to Mwanaspoti, the attacker has arrived in the country to finalise his move to the former champions with an official announcement to be made either Friday or Saturday.

Yanga had eyes set on the group stage of the Caf but failed to click, owing to what many felt was caused by an incompetent squad and poor organisation.

Article continues below

A poor start to the league caused a backlash in the club and former coach Zahera Mwinyi was fired. Mkwasa is hoping to stabilise the proverbial ship in the short transfer window and the arrival of Tariq is just the beginning.

Rivals Simba SC are also restructuring after failing to perform in the Caf Champions League. The league defending champions have just appointed Sven Ludwig Vandenbroeck as the new head coach in place of Patrick Aussems.

The 40-year-old has a target of winning the league and the . The Belgian will be assisted by Selemani Matola who took over from Dennis Kitambi.