Yanga SC set to axe Urikhob on disciplinary grounds

The 27-time champions are set to release the striker who has gone missing for about two weeks

Yanga SC are set to part ways with striker Sadney Urikhob whose whereabouts are unknown.

The Namibian has gone AWOL since November 17th when the former Mainland champions played Coastal Union in a friendly game which the former lost 3-2. The management is set to make a few changes in the playing unit to help the 27-time league champions be competitive again.

"As leaders, we have to take necessary measures to help Yanga get back to winning ways," an official who sort anonymity told Mwanaspoti.

"What [Sadney] has done is unacceptable and will not be tolerated, he will not be spared, he has to go. We are waiting for the coach's [Boniface Mkwasa] report before acting in the next transfer window, but his chances of remaining with the team are minimal.

"[Sadney's] contribution in the team is wanting and his discipline is also wanting, we cannot have such a player with us."

Zambian striker Maybin Kalengo has reportedly left after failing to click at the club but David Molinga will be spared after showing massive improvement.