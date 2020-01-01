Yanga SC send warning to rivals: We will continue to win our matches

The Jangwani giants claim they will continue to win matches and that their rivals should be warned

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have maintained they will continue to win their matches in the Mainland .

The Jangwani giants are the only unbeaten side in the top-flight from the 14 matches played and are leading the 18-team table on 34 points.

In their latest match, Yanga laboured to beat Ruvu Shooting 2-1 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium with midfielder Deus Kaseke missing a penalty.

Yanga official Antonio Nugaz has now claimed they had set out to win every match in the league this campaign and that is what they are striving to achieve.

“We are just sending greetings to our rivals that we mean business,” Nugaz said as quoted by Sokalabongo. “Our rivals should be prepared and ready to face us because we want to win every match that we play in.

“It is a continuation of what we planned to achieve this season, in the league and any other competitions will we will play in, so it is a warning to our rivals, they should be ready to face a tough team and we will continue to give them a beating.

“Tell our rivals that we have just started [to win matches and remain unbeaten], in every game we play, we want three points, nothing less, and it is our happiness that all the players are doing what they are supposed to do, and we want the fans to support the team.”

Against Ruvu Shooting, the Jangwani giants were forced to use every means in the book to beat the administrative side, who had threatened to snatch a draw from the match played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Yanga took the lead in the 30th minute through Michael Sarpong and after a string of missed chances, Shooting equalised in the 60th minute through David Richard, but an own goal by Cassian Ponera six minutes later enabled Yanga to take home maximum points.

It was a result which coach Cedric Kaze admitted they were forced to use every trick in the book to emerge the winners.

“One thing I like about my players is that they play according to instructions,” the Burundian tactician told reporters after the match.

“It was not an easy game because they really pushed us, they threatened from all angles, they are a good team and the composure of my players, and listening to me when I shout from the touchline, helped us to carry the day.

“The positive thing from the game is we picked maximum points, at some point it looked like we might miss on three points because Ruvu never gave up, I now know what kind of a team they are, a team which never gives up and I want to thank my players to containing them and managing to come out with a win.”

Yanga will next face Mwadui FC as they continue to push for the league title they last won four seasons ago.