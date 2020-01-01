Yanga SC seek Fifa and Caf intervention over League Steering Committee fines

The Wananchi were punished for various alleged misconducts and have stated they will not accept them

Yanga SC have written a letter of complaint to Football Federation (TFF), Caf and Fifa following various fines imposed on them on January 22.

The League Steering Committee fined Yanga Tsh500,000 after their officials absconded the mandatory pre-match meeting during a game in December 2019 where they were scheduled to face Tanzania Prisons.

Rowdy fans during the Simba SC versus Yanga Vodacom (VPL) tie also saw them fined Tsh500, 000. The club was also ordered to pay Tsh200,0000 after the players and members of the technical bench did not use the official dressing rooms.

Yanga's players Ramadhan Kabwili, Mrisho Ngassa, and Cleophas Sospeter were suspended for three matches for not leaving the pitch after their game against Mbeya City at Sokoine Stadium on December 24.

“Yanga objects those fines meted upon them because the League's Steering Committee did not follow the laid down legal procedures before reaching the agreement of fining the club,” the club's Media Liaison Officer Hassan Mbumbuli told Mwanaspoti.

“We complained and wrote numerous letters to the committee but we got no response from them and for that reason, we have written letters of complaint to TFF, Fifa, Caf and all the relevant authorities to seek their interventions on the matter.”

Article continues below

Mbubuli further revealed the club's officials will seek to make changes to the constitution in order to update it so as to conform with emerging technological trends during the February 16 general meeting.

“We are going to look at a way we can amend our constitution so that it can be in line with emerging technological development. For example, in our current constitution, there is no provision that allows any official or the club to receive money via mobile phone services,” the officer said.

“We will also discuss how we are going to register members electronically so that we can put ourselves in a position where we can know the exact registered members of Yanga SC.”