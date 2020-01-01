Yanga SC see off Tanzania Prisons to reach FA Cup Round of 16

The Wananchi scored their goals in either half through their new signings to progress in the domestic competition

Yanga SC progressed to Federation Cup Round of 16 after beating Prisons 2-0 at Uhuru National Stadium on Sunday.

It was Yanga's second win under new coach Luc Eymael and their new signings also had good displays as Bernard Morrison and Gnamien Yikpe scored against Tanzania Prisons.

Morrison, who was signed from , scored from the penalty spot to help the Wananchi take the lead in the 11th minute.

Yikpe, who joined Yanga after a half-season stint at Kenyan ( ) heavyweights , scored in the 64th minute to double his club's lead.

The win means Yanga have registered consecutive win over Tanzania Prisons after a 1-0 win in the Vodacom Premier League (VPL) first leg encounter. Yanga were responsible for ending Prisons' unbeaten run at Samora Stadium in Iringa on December 27.

Meanwhile, Yanga's media liaison Antonio Nugaz has revealed the club is set to resolve the transfer stand-off of Ally Ally. The club wanted the young defender to join JKT Tanzania but the player demanded to seal a loan move to Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC).

“It is true the management wanted him [Ally Ally] to join JKT Tanzania on loan as a way of giving him enough playtime bearing in mind, he is getting fewer chances to feature in the first team. He refused the offer but the club management will resolve that issue soon,” Nugaz told Daily News.

“The secretariat will meet to discuss the way forward for Ally especially considering that he is still very young and the mini-transfer window has already been disclosed. He is still very young and needs to play regularly.”

In another interview, the defender said if he is not going to join KMC then he will have to stay at Yanga.

“I told the club I wanted to join KMC or otherwise I will remain here and fight for my chances and playtime," Ally said.