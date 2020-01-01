Yanga SC see off Singida United to earn first win under Eymael reign

The victory also brought the first positive outcome in 2020 for the Wananchi who are struggling to catch up with their rivals

Yanga SC recorded their first Vodacom (VPL) points and goals under Luc Eymael's rein after beating Singida United 3-1 at Leta Stadium on Wednesday.

David Molinga, new signing Haruna Niyonzima and Gnamien YikPe were on target as Yanga avoided a third straight loss this year. The win is also the first one for the Wananchi team since the turn of the year.

Six Mwasekaga scored Singida's only goal against their rivals at their own turf.

It only took Yanga 12 minutes to score the first league goal in 2020 when Singida United failed to clear Bernard Morrison's cross into the box from the right-hand area. Mapindiuzi Balama took the ball and fed Molinga who did well to chip the ball over Singida's goalkeeper Owen Chaima.

Morisson was also largely involved again as Yanga sought the second goal. The Ghanaian forward ran across the left-wing before placing a low cross into the box which found Niyonzima. The Rwanda international did well to slot home past a number of Singida defenders and goalkeeper.

Yikpe, who signed for the Wananchi in January from , headed home the third and final goal in the 78th minute. After Singida failed to clear a corner kick, Balama collected the ball and directed his shot-goalwards which met an advancing Yikpe and the Ivorian just headed in to stretch their lead.

Mwasekaga managed to beat Yanga's goalkeeper Metacha Mnata in the 83rd minute with a well-taken header.

Yanga are now fourth with 28 points while Singida will spend some more time within the relegation zone at position 19 with 10 points.

Meanwhile, Azam FC continued with their good form after defeating Mwadui FC 1-0 at Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga.

Shaban Idd Chilunda scored the only goal for the visitors as they harvested their 35th point of the season to cement second place on the VPL log.

Mwadui FC could have earned a draw but Gerrard Mathias did not manage to convert a fifth-minute penalty.

The gap between them and leaders Simba has narrowed to six points after the same number of matches. 16. Mwadui will remain in position 16 with 17 points.