Yanga SC seal historic agreement with La Liga and Sevilla FC

The new deal will see the Jangwani Street-based side benefit in their quest to transform the club into a force in Africa

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have officially started on the road to transforming the club by signing a consultancy agreement with .

The historic deal which was signed on Sunday in the presence of former President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete will help provide counsel to the Tanzanian giants in its transformation and development process.

According to a signed statement obtained by Goal after the deal was signed, La Liga’s consulting work with Yanga will be carried out with the support of FC, a leading La Liga Santander team that will contribute its strategic vision to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Yanga‘s resource management and complete its evolution into a leading club in Tanzania.

The agreement was signed on Sunday in Dar es Salaam following several months of negotiations. Yanga President Msindo Msholla and Hersi Ally Said, of GSM Group, signed the agreement in person while Oscar Mayo represented La Liga.

La Liga will be tasked with providing a global vision of the football industry from its position of being regarded as one of the best leagues in the world, while Sevilla will offer its advice as an internationally renowned club with their business model.

La Liga President Javier Tebas welcomed the new marriage by stating: “We are very proud to be involved in the club’s development since the strategic consultancy service that we are going to offer Yanga will be tailor-made and will also have the support of Sevilla.”

Yanga boss Msholla said: “It is a new dawn for this great club of Tanzania as we venture into transforming ourselves into a respected club across Africa. We are very happy that the deal is now sealed and we now look forward to making the partnership a great success.”

Former Yanga President Kikwete, who also supports Yanga, termed the new deal as a new dawn for the club.

“I am very excited to be here, to witness one of the historic moments for this great club that I have supported since my childhood. I had to make sure that I attend the ceremony because I knew it was aimed at improving the standards of the club and now we should use the deal to the maximum and make sure we become a force to reckon with in Africa.”