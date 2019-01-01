Yanga SC satisfied with clean sheet against Coastal Union – Mwandila

The Tanzanian giants' coach revels in the team’s ability not to concede a goal against the Tanga-based side in a league match

Young Africans (Yanga SC) assistant coach Noel Mwandila has stated keeping a clean sheet against Coastal Union was the most important thing for the team.

The Tanzanian giants registered their first win of the season in the Mainland after edging out the Tanga-based side 1-0 in a match played at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Monday.

Despite the win being their first of the season, Mwandila insists keeping the clean sheet on the day was exceptional.

“As anticipated it was a very difficult match but it was a big plus for the boys as they won and also kept a clean sheet,” Mwandila is quoted by Daily News.

“The boys really fought hard and considering our past results have not been good enough, they showed they can fight for the team and the win is welcome for the team and the fans.”

Article continues below

On his part, Coastal Union coach Juma Mgunda praised his charges for putting up a brave fight despite falling to a solitary goal.

“Football is a game of mistakes, the poor marking we had was an advantage for [Yanga] to score the goal and it was what happened. We just need to forget about the result and prepare for upcoming matches," he said.

Yanga have obtained four points from a possible nine after three home games and are now sitting 12th place in the league table.