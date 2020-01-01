Yanga SC reveal why the hired coach Zlatko Krmpotic

The Jangwani Street-based giants have revealed the reason they hired the Serbian tactician for two years

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have come out to explain why they settled for Serbian coach Zlatko Krmpotic to handle the side for the next two seasons.

The Jangwani giants had hired Burundian Cedric Kaze, who later turned down the offer to attend to family matters back home, and they immediately turned their focus to the Serbian, who signed a two-year contract.

GSM director Hersi Said has since revealed why they picked the much-travelled Serbian despite having a list of many coaches who had offered themselves to replace Luc Eymael, who was fired at the end of last season.

“The experience [Zlatko] has of handling teams in Africa gave him the job,” Said is quoted by Sokaletu. “We gave him the job because he has worked in Africa before, he has coached Zesco United in Zambia and even in .”

Said further explained they have now given the new coach a chance to bring in two more foreign signings before the transfer window closes down on August 31.

“We have asked him to sign two more players of his choice, if he wants players from outside he feels he can work with, we don’t have a problem, we are ready to hire the players for him,” Said continued.

Yanga have already signed Michael Sarpong, Yacouba Sogne, Carlos Stenio Fernandes Guimaraes do Carmo ‘Carlinhos’ and Waziri Junior and the team is likely to unveil Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge on Sunday.

The Serbian coach arrived in Dar es Salaam on Saturday ready for the task ahead, and promised fans he will do his best to help the team win silverware in the coming campaign.

“I have just arrived and will have to meet the team and see what kind of players we have in the squad but I can promise a good campaign in the coming season,” the coach told reporters after arriving on Saturday.

The 62-year-old has vast experience in coaching in Africa, having handled APR of Rwanda, Zesco United (Zambia), Tout Puissant Mazembe (the Democratic Republic of the Congo) and Polokwane City in South Africa.

Timu Ya Wananchi have been without a coach since July 27 when they sacked Eymael for derogatory comments towards the club, the fans, and the Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF).

The Belgian coach was appointed earlier in the year and took the reins of the team from Boniface Mkwasa, who was acting as an interim coach.

Eymael’s comments saw him sacked even after leading Yanga to second spot, a position they fought to the end with Azam FC to attain.

His first match in charge will be against Prisons on September 6.