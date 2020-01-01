Yanga SC reveal plans to construct stadium at Kigamboni

The modern facility will be used mainly for home matches by the junior and women's teams as the senior team uses it mainly for training

Vodacom (VPL) giants Yanga SC are set to build their own stadium which will be called 'Kigamboni Sports Complex Home of Champions'.

According to the club's general secretary Said Mrisho, the work on the new complex will start in June 2020, but the drawing and the design of the facility have already been completed.

“We want Yanga to be a good example to other clubs and also to have facilities which go hand in hand with their stature in ,” Mrisho told Mwanaspoti.

More teams

“Yanga are a club with a deep and rich history in the country and need to impress even those who come to visit us, let them come and encounter something historical and have something to talk about.”

Kigamboni Sports Complex Home of Champions will be a 20,000-capacity stadium and will be divided into two grounds; one with the natural grass and another fitted with artificial turf.

It also expected to have basketball and volleyball arenas, as well as an Olympic size swimming pool. According to Mrisho, the pool will be built in order to be used by national teams instead of seeking the same outside the country when in need.

The football pitch is expected to have the same length as the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

“We have ensured requirements from Caf and Fifa in our plan of building a new complex after the rainfall season are observed in the whole process,” Mrisho explained.

Yanga's vice-chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela revealed the management are in the last stages of ensuring the works on the complex start without many hitches.

“Yanga have got big plans in as far as infrastructural development is concerned and we have been meeting various engineers in order to learn how they came up and built some of the iconic structures,” Mwakalebela said.

“Structural design is not a problem for us now that is something small for our engineering team. We have also put in place concrete plans to ensure the building process and related cost will be well dealt with.”

The facility is expected to host home matches for the women's and junior teams as the senior players will mainly use it for training purposes.

Article continues below

The plan from Wananchi comes just months after their arch-rivals Simba SC completed construction of their own training complex at Bunju.