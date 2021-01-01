Yanga SC reveal investment master plan to rival Simba SC

Timu ya Wananchi will form a company in order to expand streams of revenue that will, in turn, help them be a successful outfit

Yanga SC's general secretary Haji Mfikirwa has revealed a financial master plan that is expected to be implemented in order to support the club's targets for the future.Mfikirwa stated they have come up with a plan to form a company that will be owned by members of the public and Yanga. The club is going to be the majority shareholder while investors will purchase the remaining shares.

"Soon we will host the delegates meeting in order to have this plan ratified. It is only the body that can give us the green light to proceed and implement what we have come up with," Mfikirwa said.

"Yanga are going to stand and its structures maintained as a club, but we also need to accept the fact we need investors from outside in order to boost us as we try to achieve our targets.

"It is understood that we have experienced a slow-motion towards financial success and for that reason, we have decided to welcome investors so that they can offer support and technical advice.



"We are going to form a company and welcome other companies to come and invest in it. The company will be jointly owned by Yanga and the investors where the club will own 51% of shares and the remaining 49% will be shared among the investors.



"A shareholder can be a company, a group or an individual and if such a shareholder can buy 12.25% share, they are guaranteed a place on the board of the company. The board will have a maximum of nine members where five will be from the club and four from the investors."



The club's technical advisor, Senzo Mazingisa, hopes the initiative will usher in a positive financial transformation for Timu ya Wananchi.



"We met with branch representatives in order to explain to them the changes we hope to undertake. I am very excited and I know the process has started and we are looking forward to engaging with the members and the stakeholders," said the South African.



"We are looking forward to engaging further because this is an ongoing process. This is a big club, we trust the process and look forward to a positive transformation in Tanzania. We are looking forward to transforming our club."



Financial constraints have been Yanga's major undoing and have had a spiraling effect on the pitch as they have lost key players, including Bernard Morrison and Heritier Makambo, in the recent past.

The initiative is expected to rival Simba SC, who have been stable financially, especially with the arrival of businessman Mo Dewji in 2016, who is the club's majority shareholder.

