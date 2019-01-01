Yanga SC request TFF to reschedule league match against Polisi Tanzania

Young African (Yanga SC) have requested the Football Federation (TFF) to reschedule their Mainland match against Polisi Tanzania set for Wednesday.

The Tanzanian giants have just returned home from Zambia, where they were eliminated from the Caf after losing 2-1 to Zesco United in the return leg fixture played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Saturday.

Yanga were eliminated from the Caf competition on a 3-2 aggregate scoreline having managed a 1-1 draw in the first leg played in Dar es Salaam.

Yanga communications officer Hassan Bambuli has disclosed they have written to TFF asking they be given enough time to rest before playing their next league match.

“We expect to have the full squad on [Tuesday] hence the players will likely be exhausted to play a league match on Wednesday,” Bambuli is quoted by Daily News.

“I hope TFF will listen to our request and postpone the match to a new date.”

After losing to Zesco United, Yanga will drop to the Caf Confederation Cup where they will remain the only Tanzanian side still taking part in Caf competitions after Azam FC were also booted out.