'We are not playing Kariakoo Derby' - Yanga SC refuse to play Simba SC after impromptu changes

The 27-time champions insisted rules have to be observed and refused to wait for the new kick-off time

Yanga SC have refused to honour the Kariakoo Derby against rivals Simba SC in the Tanzania Mainland League and left the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Initially, the match was scheduled to be played from 17:00 but was pushed forward by two hours by the Tanzania Football Federation.

The federation stated it happened because of a rescheduling programme from the Ministry of Sports and the relevant authorities.

It is a move that has not been well by Timu ya Wananchi, who insisted they will stick to the initial plan.

"The Yanga management is disappointed with the pushing forward of the game against Simba from 5 pm to 7 pm," read a statement obtained by Goal.

"The changes are against the rules; article 15 (10) of the rules governing the game in the country states 'any changes regarding the kick-off should be communicated to both teams 24 hours earlier.'

"Yanga management will not agree on the kick-off time communicated and will honour the initial time, 5 pm.

"The management has further challenged the TFF to run the league in accordance with the set rules and guidelines."

True to their word, the team entered the pitch and warmed up, preparing to play at 17:00.

They then selected their starting xi for the game, who were Metacha Mnata, Adeyum Saleh, Shomari Kibwana, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Abdallah Shaibu, Mukoko Tonombe, Faisal Salum, Tuisila Kisinda, Saidi Ntibazonkiza, Yacouba Songne, and Michael Sarpong.

However, there were no match officials and the opponents, who had opted to abide by the time changes.

With Yanga standing their ground, the organisers had no alternative but to communicate the game has been postponed.

"The Tanzania Mainland League game against Yanga SC has been postponed," Simba posted on their official social media platforms.

"We take this opportunity to thank our fans who filled the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, ready to support us."

Kipekee tunawashukuru mashabiki wetu waliojitokeza uwanja wa Mkapa kutushangilia. #KariakooDerby #VPL #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/Q0z7wpGU4c — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) May 8, 2021

In the first round, Wekundu wa Msimbazi held the 27-time champions to a 1-1 draw, when Joash Onyango fouled Tuisila Kisinda and the referee pointed to the penalty spot, Sarpong rose to the occasion, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

In the second half, the Kenyan international managed to head in a corner after the break to ensure spoils were shared.