‘Yanga SC ready to face wounded Alliance FC’ – Mkwasa

The former Taifa Stars coach cautions his players to be on high alert against an opponent who lost their last league match

Young Africans (Yanga SC) interim coach Boniface Mkwasa has cautioned his players to tread carefully against a wounded Alliance FC on Friday.

The two sides will clash in a Mainland match with coach Mkwasa cautious they will face a side keen to bounce back to winning ways having lost 5-0 to Azam FC in their last league outing.

“We are well prepared to make sure we get victory…it will certainly not be an easy ride because we clearly know our opponents lost the last league match against Azam by 5-0, this means they will resist from losing back to back matches at home,” Mkwasa is quoted by Daily News.

Mkwasa will be hoping to post his third successive victory at the helm of the club to continue climbing up the ladder towards the top spot.

The former Taifa Stars coach, who took over coaching responsibilities following the sacking of Congolese tactician Mwinyi Zahera, has succeeded to bag crucial points in two previous encounters against Ndanda (1-0) and JKT (3-2).

However, going to the match against Alliance, Mkwasa said they will miss the services of two players – striker Sydney Urkhob, who is nursing injuries, while midfielder Feisal Salum was released to join Zanzibar Heroes in preparations for the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup tournament, set for Kampala, next month.

Yanga will receive a major boost with several key players, who were with the national team, back in the squad and available for selection in the match.

They include goalkeeper Mechata Mnata, central defender, Kelvin Yondani and midfielder Abdul Aziz Makame.

The trio missed the 3-2 win over JKT Tanzania at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam last Thursday as they were given some few days off to recover from their trip to , where the Taifa Stars faced Libya in Group J of the 2021 qualifiers.