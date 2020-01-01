Yanga SC ready to deal with Azam FC in the league – Eymael

The Belgian coach says his side will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they face the Ice Cream makers

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has revealed he understands how Azam FC plays and hence promised a win when the two sides play on Saturday.

Yanga suffered their heaviest defeat of the season when they lost 3-0 to Kagera Sugar on Wednesday at Uhuru Stadium in the city, which was their second loss in the ongoing league.

The two teams met for the first time this season with Azam having a slight advantage to do well after their 2-0 triumph over Lipuli FC at the same venue last Wednesday.

The Belgian, who was in charge when they lost to Kagera, has now said he watched Azam play during the Mapinduzi Cup and he is not worried as the two giants face off.

“I watched them during Mapinduzi Cup and I understand how they play, so I don’t think it will be a huge problem to face them,” Eymael is quoted by Daily News.

“All I want from my players is to forget about the defeat to Kagera and respond with a good display against Azam. We need to win and we must be ready to fight until the end.”

Azam, who are the hosts, currently sits on the third slot with 29 points from 14 games after nine wins, two draws, and three losses. They have so far scored 20 goals and concede 8 goals respectively.

In their past three VPL games, the Ice-cream makers’ side has excelled to bag vital nine points after beating Polisi (1-0), Singida United (2-1) and Lipuli FC (2-0).

On the other hand, Yanga still clings to eighth place on the ladder with 25 points from 13 games after seven wins, four draws and two defeats.

From the played matches, the Jangwani Street side has scored 16 goals and conceded 13 goals in the process.

After three matches, Yanga have reaped four points courtesy of a 1-0 win over Biashara United, a 2-2 draw against traditional rivals Simba SC and a recent 3-0 defeat from Kagera Sugar.