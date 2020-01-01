Yanga SC put three past African Lyon in friendly match

The record Tanzania Mainland League champions were using the match to prepare for their next game against Namungo

Yanga SC have defeated second-tier side African FC 3-1 in a friendly match played on Sunday.

Tuisila Kisinda, Yacouba Songne, and Michael Sarpong were on target for Young Africans SC with Msuhi Abdallah scoring a consolation for the minnows.

The 27-time champions were using the match to prepare for their next Mainland League assignment with various fringe players getting a chance to impress the coach.

It took Wananchi just four minutes to open the scoring courtesy of Kisinda. The forward was there to finish a good move by the Jangwani Street-based side.

Barely three minutes later, Timu ya Wananchi doubled the advantage. This time around, it was Songne who managed to find the back of the net.

African Lyon conceded a penalty in the 28th minute, and Sarpong ensured the former champions got their third goal and piled more pressure on their opponents.

The second-tier side managed to get their consolation through Abdallah.

Yanga have been doing well in the league and are the only unbeaten team this season. They have managed to win seven games and drawn three to take their points tally to 24, one fewer than leaders Azam FC.

The Ice-cream Makers are leading the race with 25 points after eight wins, a draw, and a loss.

Simba SC, who are the defending champions, are in the third position after registering six wins, two draws, and as many losses.

Meanwhile, Wekundu wa Msimbazi have come out to state they are not interested in the services of Young Africans midfielder Mukoko Tonombe.

Social media has for the past week linked Tonombe, who signed for the Jangwani giants in the just concluded transfer window, with a move to rivals Simba, a few days after it emerged Yanga had also shown interest in signing midfielder Clatous Chama from the league champions.

Simba chairman Mohamed Dewji has now told reporters in Dar es Salaam they have not discussed Tonombe as a target, and rubbished the reports, terming them as propaganda.

"We don't need Tonombe, those are propaganda,” Dewji told reporters during a weekly press meeting.

"To tell the truth, we have not even talked about this issue on the board, this thing is propaganda...so the issue of this player we have not talked about and there is no official news to say that this player we are following him."

On Saturday, Yanga official Herdi Said dismissed the reports that Tonombe was headed to rivals Yanga SC by stating he is happy at the Jangwani giants.