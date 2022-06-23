Yanga SC provide stance on Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs-linked Mayele

The striker has been an instrumental goal-scoring figure for the Tanzanian side since he joined at the beginning of the current season

Yanga SC Chief Executive Officer Senzo Mazingiza has stated that their 2021/22 Tanzania Premier League top scorer Fiston Mayele will not be available for sale.

While confirming big clubs in South Africa have asked about his availability, Mazingiza said he has been forthright with those clubs by telling them the Democratic Republic of Congo striker, who has been with Yanga for one season, will not be put up for sale.

Reports have emerged that Premier Soccer League sides Orlando Pirates and their Soweto arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs have enquired about the availability of Mayele.

"For sure, there have been phone calls – you know, I’ve got colleagues all over Africa. I’ve received three phone calls from South Africa, big clubs showing some interest," Mazingiza told SABC Sport.

"Though the interest has not been expressed in writing or anything like that, the inquiries have been there and I’ve been quite frank to say that he’s not available, he has a contract with us and we want to do well in the interclub competition [Caf Champions League].

"One thing you cannot run away from when you have one or two, or three, of your players doing well, you’ll have people showing interest because they think that maybe they have much better spending power than you, so they can convince you otherwise."

Article continues below

Mayele was a key goal-scoring machine for Yanga this season as he scored 16 goals as Timu Ya Wananchi emerged as Premier League champions with three games remaining. Across all competitions, he has found the back of the net 19 times and provided four assists in 32 games.

As Mazingiza stressed the star will not be released, Yanga’s head coach, Nasreddine Nabi, is keen on bringing on board Taifa Stars forward Simon Msuva in order to partner him with Mayele next season.

"I need a striker who is fast and can score," Nabi said in regard to Msuva, as he was quoted by Mwanaspoti. "I like his pace and hard work, but what is more important is his ability to play in different positions."