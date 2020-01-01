Yanga SC promise to open merchandise shop and build new training ground

The Jangwani giants have listed three areas they will work on before the end of the new campaign which starts on Saturday

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have vowed to deliver three key improvements to the club fans before the end of the new season.

The Jangwani Street-based giants have admitted they owe their fans and have promised to deliver a shop for the fans to get club merchandise, a fully equipped training ground, and make available the new jersey for the coming season.

The club’s Information Officer Antonio Nugaz has revealed the aforementioned will be delivered before the end of the current campaign which kicks off on September 6.

“We owe our fans, we owe them three things, the new jersey, our official shop, and also we want to build the team a proper training ground and all this will be delivered,” Nugaz told reporters in Dar es Salaam.

“We want a training ground which will be equipped with everything, we want to have it here in Dar es Salaam and to make it possible, we will have major fundraising towards the exercise, we want all Yanga fans and members to get ready and support the idea.”

On the jersey, Nugaz said: “We also want to have the new jersey in the market but it will come after we open a shop, it will have a shop of its own kind, you will get everything you want concerning Yanga there, all the jerseys and other stuff will be available.”

Yanga finished last season without silverware, a decision which forced the club to fire their coach Luc Eymael and also release 14 players.

The Timu ya Mwananchi have now signed a similar number of players and also appointed new Serbian coach Zlatko Krmpotic to handle the side for the next two seasons.

Krmpotic won his first match in charge of the team when Yanga beat visiting Burundian outfit Aigle Noir 2-0, in a match he gave debuts to Kibwana Shomari, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Mukoko Tonombe, Tuisila Kisinda, and Michael Sarpong with Carlinhos and Waziri Junior starting from the bench.

Yanga will start their season with a match against Prisons whereas Simba will entertain debutants Ihefu FC at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.