'Yanga SC prevailed against Alliance FC because of experience' – Mkwasa

The interim coach says they managed to grind out another win in the Mainland league because of the experience in his side

Young Africans (Yanga SC) caretaker coach Boniface Mkwasa says experience allowed his team to grind out a 2-1 win over resilient Alliance FC at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza on Friday.

The Jangwani Street-based side continued their post-Mwinyi Zahera era by collecting nine points in three Mainland clashes and have since set their sights on their next opponent, KMC, in a match set for Monday at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Rwandan attacker Patrick Sibomana netted the opener for Yanga midway in the first half and Juma Nyangi levelled for Alliance immediately after the restart, but Congolese striker David Molinga scored the winning goal late in the second half.

Reacting after the encounter, Mkwasa reiterated it was the experience by his team which helped them to leave the difficult venue unscathed.

“We prevailed because of experience, nothing else,” Mkwasa is quoted by Daily News.

Mkwasa then lauded the Alliance squad for having competitive youngsters, describing them as players with a bright future if they will be properly groomed.

His counterpart, Kessy Mziray, saluted his charges for executing their gameplan well, even if the result did not go their way.

“Today [Friday], my lads played well and managed to avoid the mistakes which led us to be the casualties of 5-0 loss to concede only two goals against a big team like Yanga,” Mziray said.

The defeat has placed Alliance in 11th place with 17 points from 12 games after winning four games, drawing five and losing four clashes.