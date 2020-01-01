Yanga SC plead with fans to forget Simba SC defeat and focus on league

The Jangwani-based giants have asked their fans to forget the derby loss and focus on helping the team do well in league matches

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have called on their fans to dust themselves up and forget the humiliating 4-1 defeat suffered against rivals Simba SC on Sunday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi proved too strong for their rivals in the semi-final clash as goals from Fraga, Clatous Chama, Luis Miquissone and Muzamiru Yassin were enough to make Simba fans smile wide at a half-packed National Stadium, and kept alive their hopes of sealing a double this season.

On the other hand, the defeat dashed Yanga’s hopes of earning a direct ticket to the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

Yanga official Hassan Bumbuli has now called on the fans to forget the humiliating defeat and focus on helping to finish the season in a respectable position starting with their Mainland match against Singida United on Wednesday.

“We cannot change the outcome of our match against Simba, we lost and we cannot do anything now, we must accept that we lost the derby and now shift our focus to helping the team to do well in the league,” Bumbuli is quoted by Sokaletu.

“Our focus now is what can we do to have a good end to the season? How do we support the team to win the remaining matches? That is what we should all be asking ourselves, we still have enough time to prepare the team well and push them to do better.

“We still have time to rectify our mistakes from the derby and we want to appeal to the fans to continue their support, they should not be divided because we lost in the derby, they should come in large numbers and support the team, Yanga is a big team and we must show an immediate response in our next match against Singida United.”

Yanga will be keen to return to winning ways against a Singida United, who have already been relegated from the top-tier after playing 34 matches, winning three, drawing six and losing 25 matches.

However, Yanga must be wary of Singida who are coming into the match after losing their last league fixture 2-0 to KMC.