Yanga SC players put on notice after Kaze sack - Albinus

The Jangwani management states they have also told the players to pull up their socks and win their matches in the league

After Yanga SC sacked their entire technical bench led by Cedric Kaze, the team has warned players to stop negligence on the field and get good results.

According to the club’s chairman of the technical committee Dominick Albinus, after parting ways with the Burundian tactician, they sat down with the players to give them calculations for the future and warned they must be ready to get positive results.

“We have already told the players why we made the decision to fire the technical bench and it is because the bench failed to get positive results on the pitch despite the support they had from the management,” Albinus said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“So by telling them so it means they also have a job to be careful in fulfilling their responsibilities as at the moment the team needs positive results on the field in order to achieve success.”

Despite being sacked after only five months in charge of the team, Kaze said he was leaving the team a proud man having helped them to win their first trophy in three years – the Mapinduzi Cup - and also leaving them top of the 18-team table.

“Wananchi it was a pleasure to work with you during these five months,” Kaze wrote on his Instagram page. “The patience is a virtue, 18 league games, 10 wins, seven draws, one loss, four games for Mapinduzi Cup, winner of Mapinduzi Cup.

“I leave Yanga in the first position and that’s my pride...wishing you all the best…this is just a Goodbye.

”We have enjoyed good times together and also faced tough times together but that is how football is, you are happy today and tomorrow you are sad, the only problem we have is that patience is lacking in many people, they want quick results when we must build a team to win us titles.”

Yanga have already started the search for a new coach and on Monday they approached FKF Premier League side AFC Leopards for the services of Patrick Aussems.

Goal understands Yanga have already settled for former Kagera Sugar coach Mecky Maxime to work as the deputy to Aussems, should AFC Leopards agree to release the coach.

Aussems has enjoyed a good run of results since he joined the Den, and after losing his first game in charge against Bandari 2-1, the Belgian has gone ahead to win three consecutive matches – 1-0 against Ulinzi Stars, 2-1 against Kakamega Homeboyz and 1-0 against Nairobi City Stars.