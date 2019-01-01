Yanga SC players have little rest as domestic duty calls

The team arrived in Tanzania on Monday and focus is now on domestic competition at the end of the week after a poor continental showing

Yanga SC will have just three days to prepare for their Mainland League match against Ndanda FC.

The 27-time league winners arrived in the country from on Monday, after playing Pyramids FC in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup playoffs, a match they lost 3-0.

Coach Mwinyi Zahera reveals he was shocked to learn the next match was scheduled for November 8.

"Initially, I knew the game [against Ndanda] was to be rescheduled, only to learn we are playing on Friday," Zahera told Mwananchi.

"I have just been informed today [Monday] that we have a league game on the 8th. It leaves us with no option but to prepare; I have asked the players to report to training on Tuesday for preparations. We want to prepare well because it is an away match."

The Congolese coach says the team is now focused on domestic competition following their poor showing in the Caf competitions.

"We are out of the international assignment, and our main focus now is on the domestic competitions. We want to perform better in these competitions for us to make a return to the continental scene once again," Zahera concluded.

Yanga have managed to get seven points from their four league games so far.