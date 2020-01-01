Yanga SC players gaining confidence in every game excites coach Kaze

The Burundian coach is happy to see his players grow in confidence in each game as they chase their target for the season

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Cedric Kaze has explained his happiness at seeing the team gain confidence in every game they play in the Mainland , saying it will go a long way to help them achieve their set targets.

The Jangwani giants maintained their unbeaten start to the 2020-21 season after seeing off title rivals Azam FC by a solitary in a match played at Chamazi Complex on Wednesday.

The win saw Yanga take a commanding lead at the top of the 18-team league table with 28 points, and also saw coach Kaze remain unbeaten since taking over the reins at the club from fired Serbian coach Zlatko Krmpotic.

More teams

After a 0-0 result in the first half, Yanga turned on the screw in the second period to grab the vital goal courtesy of Deus Kaseke, who after a well-laid cross from Yacouba Songne.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Kaze has now revealed his happiness upon seeing that confidence among his charges is improving game after game, saying that is the most important thing to be encouraged in a team.

“I can say the attitude of players has positively changed to the extent that they can now play as a team by attacking and defending together,” Kaze is quoted by Daily News.

"We are now gaining confidence to the extent that even if the ball is in danger zone, we try to build up, change the side of play which is very important in a game of football.

Kaze also hailed his players for their response after three consecutive draws by saying: “They knew that even if they were posting draws, there was still a room for them to improve in the upcoming games. What I hope for is for us to use well the scoring chances we make and also to play simple football.

“We were good defensively and I do not think that Azam created best chances to score other than simple balls which went straight to the goalkeeper. We also had opportunities to net more than one goal.”

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Azam media officer Thabit Zakaria said his side will now turn their focus on their match in the league.

“We had the mentality to win the game and grab all three points but, that was not achieved instead, we have lost the match. We now focus on our next match so and our mission to clinch the league title remains unchanged," he said.

Azam have already fired their coach Aristica Cioaba following the defeat.