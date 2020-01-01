Yanga SC part ways with Yondani, Abdul ahead of the new season

The two take the tally of released players to 16 as Wananchi aim at revamping the squad for the new campaign

Yanga SC have parted ways with veteran defender Kelvin Yondani and Juma Abdul ahead of the new season.

The Jangwani-based side confirmed the new development via their social media platform.

"The management of [Yanga SC] has announced the exit of their star players Kelvin Yondani and Juma Abdul after failure to reach an agreement regarding their contracts," the 27-time league champions confirmed.

This latest move brings to an end Yondani's stay at the club he joined in 2012 from bitter rivals Simba SC. he has since helped Timu ya Wananchi to win four Mainland League titles.

A couple of days ago, Yanga confirmed the exit of 14 players.

Former striker Gnamien Yikpe, who took much criticism last season, has been axed alongside captain Papy Tshishimbi, who refused to renew his contract and Congolese striker David Molinga.

Others dropped are veteran striker Mrisho Ngassa, Jafary Mohamed, Mohamed Issa Banka, Tariq Seif, Andrew Vincent Dante, Patrick Sibomana, Muharami Issa, Ali Ali, Rafael Daud, Ali Mtoni Sonso and Eric Kabamba.

Surprisingly, the club have retained controversial Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison, who has missed training since the team suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat against rivals Simba SC in the semi-final clash and was since arrested under suspicion of marijuana possession.

Other played retained include Kenyan keeper Farouk Shikhalo, Metacha Mnata, Ramadhan Kabwili, Haruna Niyonzima, Lamine Moro, Bernard Morrison, Feisal Salum, Juma Mahadhi, Adeyum Saleh, Said Makapu, Balama Mapinduzi, Deus Kaseke, Ditram Nchimbi, Abdulaziz Makame, and Paul Godfrey.

On Monday, the club denied reports they have been forced into panic transfer activities after missing out on winning silverware in the just-concluded season.

The Jangwani Street-based giants have already signed four players – defender Bakari Mwamnyeto from Coastal Union, striker Waziri Junior from Mbao FC, left-back Yassin Mustapha from Polisi Tanzania and midfielder Peter Mauya from Kagera Sugar.

A section of Yanga fans have questioned the criteria the club is using to sign new players since they have not appointed a new coach after they fired Belgian Luc Eymael at the end of the 2019-20 Mainland season.

The fans believe the club should have first appointed a new coach, who could reveal the players he wants to be signed for the club ahead of the new season.