Yanga SC pardon trio after misconduct allegations

The Jangwani giants have explained the main reason to allow the three players to return to training after two weeks out

Yanga SC have confirmed they have settled their recent problems with three key players Metacha Mnata, Michael Saprong, and Lamine Moro.

The three have not been training with the rest of the team members for the last two weeks for alleged misconduct issues but according to the team’s acting secretary Haji Mfikirwa, they have now been pardoned and allowed to resume training.

What has been said?

“All the players who were implicated in misconduct have been pardoned to continue serving the club after an internal meeting which was held by the management and the trio,” Mfikirwa said as quoted by Daily News.

“As a club, we have internal procedures we follow to solve such cases. People should just know that we have resolved the matter, taking into consideration all the requirements.

“Whenever our player[s] break the set up laws, we refer them to the available code of conduct which state clearly what sort of action should be taken in proportion to the mistake conducted.”

The three players have each missed two Mainland Premier League matches so far but they will now be available for selection when Yanga take on Ruvu Shooting in their next match.

In the absence of keeper Manata, Kenya’s Farou Shikhalo has been starting for Yanga with winger Deus Kaseke taking the armband from Moro.

Meanwhile, the club has admitted they are having issues with their communications department but insist they will work on it soon.

“It is true we have some problems with our communication section but all these setbacks will be resolved when the club will fully embrace transformation,” said the club’s vice-chairman of Registration Committee Hersi Said, as quoted by the same portal.

With five games remaining before ending the season, the Jangwani Street-based club stay put in second place with 61 points after 29 top-flight league meetings.

The return of the players will also be a boost to the team as they prepare to face rivals Simba SC in a rescheduled Kariakoo derby on June 3 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.