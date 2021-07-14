Yanga SC pardons three players after serving suspension

The Jangwani giants have allowed three of their players to return to training after staying out of the action for two months each

The Yanga SC management has indicated all three players who had disciplinary cases against them have been pardoned and allowed to resume training.

According to the Jangwani giants' chairman Mshindo Msolla, the trio – captain and defender Lamine Moro, striker Michael Sarpong and goalkeeper Metacha Mnata – have been reinstated after admitting misconduct and will now be available for the remaining two matches in the Mainland Premier League and also the FA Cup final.

What has been said?

“Lamine [Moro] and Michael [Sarpong] have been pardoned after pleading guilty to their mistakes same as keeper Mnata, and they will all be available for the remaining matches including the domestic cup final,” Msolla told Goal.

Moro and Sarpong were handed bans after head coach Nasreddine Nabi recommended it, while Mnata was also banned following his abusive gesture to Yanga fans after their match against Ruvu Shooting at Mkapa Stadium.

The return of the trio is a timely boost for Yanga, who will take on rivals Simba in the final of the domestic cup.

Yanga are yet to win a trophy for the past three seasons and will be pegging their hopes on winning the cup after Simba ended their dream of clinching the league title on Sunday, when they beat Coastal Union 2-0 to be crowned as champions for the fourth season in a row.

Meanwhile, Yanga have confirmed midfielder Haruna Niyonzima will be given a befitting farewell during their league match against Ihefu FC on Thursday.

Yanga to honour Niyonzima

The match against Ihefu at Mkapa Stadium will be the last home for the side as they will remain with one away encounter against Dodoma Jiji on July 18.

Yanga have confirmed through their media officer Hassan Bumbuli that they will use the occasion to honour the Rwandan star, who also played for the rivals Simba, in his Tanzania career.

“Before our league game against Ihefu we will honour our player Haruna [Niyonzima], who will be leaving us at the end of the season for his hard work and dedication towards the team,” Bumbuli told Goal on Wednesday.

“Niyonzima deserves a historic send-off and it is the reason we will do it during our last home game of the season, I only want to urge the fans to come out in large numbers and witness the occasions, it will be colourful and it has never happened in the country before.”

