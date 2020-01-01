Yanga SC outwit Mwadui FC, Namungo FC slump to draw with Coastal Union

The matches were the first to be played since the government allowed football activities to resume after March's suspension

Yanga SC downed Mwadui FC to register a 1-0 win at Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga in one of the first Mainland matches after the resumption.

Balama Mapinduzi scored the all-important goal for Yanga who are racing to overtake second-placed Azam FC on the league table.

Mapinduzi scored to give Yanga a sixth-minute lead which received great applause from the fans who attended the match in Shinyanga.

More teams

The goal came as a result of a quick move engineered by Haruna Niyonzima, who beat an advancing Jaffar Mohammed on the left flank. Mohammed's cross was met by Ditram Nchimbi but the goalkeeper Mahmoud Amri saved Mwadui from the attack.

A second attempt by Mapinduzi, though, was too powerful for the goalkeeper to deny Yanga an opener. Deus Kaseke assisted in the creation of the goal.

The Wananchi side held onto the slim lead until the end despite Mwadui's numerous attempts on goal in the second half.

The win means Yanga are now equal on points, 54, with Azam who are in action on June 14 against Mbao FC. Luc Eymael's side will remain third though as Azam enjoy a huge advantage in goal difference.

The Yanga vs Mwadui FC tie had been carried forward due to the former's previous engagement in the Caf Confederation Cup. It was to be played in March but the league was suspended then due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Mwadui will remain 12th with 34 points as they sit a point above Lipuli FC, Mtibwa Sugar and KMC FC.

Meanwhile, third-place-chasing Namungo FC got two goals against Coastal Union in the first half as they dominated the proceedings while away from home.

It took the visitors just three minutes to get the first goal through George Makanga while the second one was scored in the 17th minute by Abeid Athuman.

Namungo did not keep their lead though as Coastal Union fought back in the second half and equalised to ensure the tie ended in a 2-2 draw.

Issa Abushehe scored the first goal for the hosts seven minutes after the restart of the second half before Hance Msonga struck the equalizer to deny Namungo all the points.

Article continues below

Namungo will remain fourth on the log with 51 points as the draw has denied them a chance to close in on Yanga.

Coastal Union are fifth with 46 points and enjoy one more point than sixth-placed Polisi .