'Yanga SC, not a team to be afraid of' – Azam FC’s CEO Amin

The two Mainland Premier League rivals will clash during a knockout game of the Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar

Azam FC CEO Abdulkarim ‘Popat’ Amin has stated they are not afraid of Yanga SC as the two sides are set to clash in the Mapinduzi Cup’s first semi-final on Monday.

The former Mainland champions will meet at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar as the competition enters the knockout stage.

Popat believes the Ice Cream Makers are in the right frame of mind to tackle and see off Timu ya Wananchi.

“We are playing against Yanga and they are not a team to be afraid of,” Amin told Mwanaspoti ahead of the match that will be played at 16:00 EAT.

“As I have pointed elsewhere, every team that has participated in the tournament has had to face an opponent.

“The most important thing is that we qualified for the semi-final but we need to fight and see that we progress to the final.”

The official pointed out preparations as one of the difficulties they have encountered. The participating teams had to fly to the Island just after the Premier League entered its mid-season break.

“The most difficult challenge has been preparations but I am confident we will do great and earn a slot in the final,” he added.

Amin also defended Mpiana Monzinzi, who has scored just once in the competition. The official believes it would be too early to pass a judgement on their new striker.

“I think we cannot judge him based on the two games he has played alone although he scored in the first game, let us give him like five matches and see whether he will score,” he explained.

“But his transition always happens for almost every player. He is a good player I have no doubt about that.”

Azam and Yanga will be meeting for the first time since November 25 where they met in a league tie and Azam lost 1-0. The loss ended Aristica Cioaba’s reign and George Lwandamina – a former Yanga coach - was appointed in his place.

The technical changes would give the Ice Cream Makers a sense of confidence against Timu ya Wananchi, who are leading and have not lost a game after playing 18 in the league.