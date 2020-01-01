Yanga SC need vibrant branches to help solve financial crisis - Sanare

The official has explained how the club can remain competitive with the support by members through regular contributions

Yanga SC's Kinondoni branch vice-chairman David Sanare has explained the importance of vibrant branches in helping the team realise its ambition.

The club has been experiencing financial challenges and had to let go of a number of players like Sydney Urikhob and Juma Balinya due to unpaid salaries. Sanare affirms the need for the club's branches across the country to play critical roles in helping Yanga raise funds through members subscription.

‘The foundation of our club are the branches and thus they need to be very strong all through. We need to sensitize members on the need for a regular contribution to the branch kitty in support of the club,” Sanare told Mwanaspoti.

“We also need to sensitize members who are yet to register on the importance of doing so and the need to have the club's membership card which will enable them to make their contributions.

“If we take those steps regularly, then we will be in a great position to help our Yanga.”

On his part, Bilal Kiembe, who is the branch treasurer, explained how Yanga are going to benefit directly and instantly from continued membership subscription.

“If branches are alive then its fruits will be seen but every member has to pay their subscriptions to the club and if everyone does this we will be very far indeed,” Kiembe said.

Dar es Salaam's branch acting chairman Shaban Omary reacted to the last two matches where Yanga lost to Kagera Sugar (3-0) and to Azam FC (1-0) in Vodacom (VPL) matches.

“Losing is part of football and that means it is the better side which won but it is history now. We need to assess ourselves from there and see what we can do in future in order to avoid losing more matches.”

The losses saw the Wananchi team drop to position eight on the table but they still have three matches in hand to salvage their campaign.