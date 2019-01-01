Yanga SC need to get back on track in Tanzanian league - Mwakalebela

The experienced tactician says his current team need to forget their 2-0 win in August as they approach the official league clash

Police FC head coach Seleman Matola has warned his team not to look back to their pre-season win over Yanga SC as motivation ahead of their Thursday encounter.

Police won the aforementioned match 2-0 and Matola claims his charges cannot afford to be blinded by this result when they will face off again in the Mainland league clash in Dar es Salaam.

This will be the first top-flight meeting between the sides after Police Tanzania's promotion at the end of last season.

Yanga have played just a match in the league due to their participation in the Caf . They, however, lost the opening match to Ruvu Shooting which means they are sitting bottom of the 20-team table.

Police Tanzania are 15th after a win and a loss.

“Generally, it is going to be a very tough match and against a team which has got quality and has shown improvement day in day out,” Matola told Daily News.

“The fact we won against them [Yanga SC] in pre-season does not guarantee us another victory in the next match given that this game is a competitive one and it carries a lot at stake.”

Meanwhile, Yanga's vice-chairman Frederick Mwakalebela has claimed their fan's support will be key as they chase yet another title.

“We can only register good results with our fans' complete support and their attendance at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam will be very important,” Mwakalebela said.

“We need to be on the right track in as far as our chase for the title is concerned.”