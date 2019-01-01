Yanga SC need a striker like Kagere to win title - Shaibu

The defender has advised his former side to look for a proper forward during the ongoing short transfer window

Former Yanga SC defender Abdallah Shaibu has advised the club to go for a lethal striker during the ongoing transfer window.

Shaibu, who features for II in the United States, believes the former Vodacom (VPL) champions can only reclaim the title if they have a clinical forward like Simba SC's Meddie Kagere.

Shaibu further warned his former employers from just signing players without a proper prior assessment as they did during last season's transfer window.

“There are areas Yanga need to seriously strengthen for example getting a lethal striker should be their main priority. They need a striker like Meddie Kagere who poses danger to opposing defenders any minute on the pitch,” Shaibu told Mwanaspoti.

“Last season activities should act as a big lesson for them. Before signing many players at once, the most important thing is to gauge whether the players identified will be of help to the club or not.”

The 21-year old defender further revealed why 's big clubs always want to win trophies seasons in and seasons out.

“What the fans of Simba and Yanga want is their clubs to win league titles and if that does not happen the fans feel let down big time," he added.

Yanga are ninth on the log with 17 points from eight matches and have lost just one game so far in the season.

The Jangwani club has two games in hand given they were participating in the Caf and Confederation Cup when their domestic rivals were featuring in VPL.