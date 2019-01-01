Yanga SC must recruit new players to beat fatigue – Mkwasa

The interim coach reveals the reason why his side struggled to earn a draw in a Tanzanian Premier League match on Monday

Young African (Yanga SC) caretaker coach Boniface Mkwasa has blamed fatigue among his players as the reason they managed a 1-1 draw against KMC FC at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Monday.

An injury-time spot-kick by Abdul Hillary earned KMC their first-ever point against Yanga as all the previous Mainland matches between the two sides ended in favour of the Jangwani Street-based giants.

Yanga took the lead midway in the second half via Mrisho Ngasa, who netted his second goal of the season only to let the visitors respond back in the closing stages of the clash.

The draw deprived Yanga an opportunity to hit 19 points from eight matches as they now have 17 points, eight points adrift league leaders and defending champions Simba SC.

Reacting after the match, Mkwasa said his charges played below expectations because of fatigue.

“Fatigue had a big impact on us today [Monday]. This was also partly contributed by poor fixture arrangements because it is unfair for us to play a game in Mwanza on Friday and on Monday, exposed to another encounter in Dar es Salaam. My boys were tired,” Mkwasa is quoted by Daily News.

Mkwasa then disclosed they need to be active during the mini transfer window to get some players to reinforce the squad.

“We still have a long way to go as a team to solve finishing problems,” Mkwasa continued.

“I think, we must recruit extra players to help the team resolve such shortfalls,” added Mkwasa, who is undefeated after taking over the helm of the club from former coach Mwinyi Zahera.

And, for Yanga, Simba will be laying in wait, if the current league fixture remains unchanged. The next big match will be the traditional derby involving champions Simba against Yanga set on January 4th next year.

On the other hand, KMC, despite earning a single point, are still in the danger zone of the log as they occupy 17th place with eight points from 10 games.