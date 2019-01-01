Yanga SC must improve in the striking area – Papy Tshishimbi

The Congolese defender admits his side was not able to score goals despite creating chances in the opening defeat of the season

Young Africans (Yanga SC) captain Papy Tshishimbi has challenged his side to be clinical in front of goal if they are going to challenge for the Mainland title.

Yanga started their campaign on a losing note after going down by a solitary goal to Ruvu Shooting in a match staged at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

Saadat Mohamed scored the all-important goal as Ruvu custodian Bidii Hussein also kept the Yanga strikers at bay to snatch the away win.

“We need to be clinical in the final third…we wasted several open chances and this must change before our next match,” the Congolese midfielder is quoted by Daily News.

“We know our fans are dejected but they must understand this is football and must have faith in their team.”

Tshishimbi admitted it was not a good way to start the season but promised the fans an improved display in their next league assignment.

“It was not an easy game against Ruvu Shooting, they were very difficult to break down and it happens when you play against a team which understands your style,” Tshishimbi continued.

“We also created chances but failed to make the most out of them, regardless, we will not lose hope as we want to come back even stronger and win our next match.”

Prior to the match, Ruvu Shooting had never won a league match against Yanga since their promotion to the top-flight 13 years ago.