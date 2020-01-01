Yanga SC move third after win against Lipuli FC

The 27-time champions are now 16 points behind runaway leaders Simba SC

Yanga SC defeated Lipuli FC 2-1 to move third in the Mainland League.

Having lost the last meeting by a solitary goal, the 27-time league champions targeted maximum points. However, it was not going to be easy against a side known for their good defending and organization, especially in midfield.

Luc Eymael charges came into the match 19 points behind leaders and arch-rivals Simba SC and anything less than a win would have raised significant questions of the new coach. But it took the hosts just 14 minutes to find the back of the net courtesy of Mapinduzi Balama.

Defender Juma Abdul managed to beat his markers before bringing in a cross which the midfielder expertly connected with, sending the fans into raptures and cooling their nerves.

Ghanaian Bernard Morrison doubled the advantage after the half an hour mark. Abdul's fierce strike was blocked by the goalkeeper, however, the rebound fell kindly to Morrison who fully capitalized on it to ensure his team went into the break with a healthy lead.

Lipuli managed to pull a goal back in the 58th minute when David Mwasa managed to beat Metacha Mnata from a set-piece. The goal set up a tense finale, but Yanga held on to claim maximum points.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are on 50 points after 19 games, followed by Azam FC who are on 38. Yanga SC have played 17 matches and managed to win ten, drawing four and losing the rest.