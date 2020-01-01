Yanga SC missed Niyonzima against Tanzania Prisons - Eymael

The Rwandan missed the draw against the administrative side owing to an injury

Yanga SC coach Luc Eymael believes Haruna Niyonzima could have had a positive impact on the team against Prisons.

The 27-time champions settled for a goalless draw with their visitors at home, and are currently 17 points behind leaders and arch-rivals Simba SC.

The Belgian revealed how the 30-year-old is always mobile on the pitch and could have helped his side perform better.

"Haruna is a player who is always on the move in midfield and always interferes with opponent's play," Eymael is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"With his way of play, it is always easy to stop the opponent; what I believe is that Haruna could have made a difference. Too bad he was injured and unavailable."

With the game against Polisi Tanzania up next, the former AFC coach hopes the Rwandan will be available for the former champions.

"I hope the player will be fit and ready to play for us in our next game, we need him. But it is the medical team which can confirm whether he is ready or not," Eymael concluded.

Yanga are currently third on the log with 39 points.