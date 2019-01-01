Yanga SC lost to Ruvu Shooting because of fatigue – Mwinyi Zahera

The coach of the Tanzanian giants blames the local federation for their first defeat of the season, insisting his players were fatigued

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Mwinyi Zahera has blamed the team’s opening defeat of the season against Ruvu Shooting on fatigue.

The Tanzanian giants had just arrived from Gaborone, Botswana where they beat Township Rollers 1-0 to advance to the next round of the Caf on a 2-1 aggregate score.

Mwinyi insists his players were tired and has put the blame squarely on the Tanzanian federation for turning down their request to postpone the match to a later date.

“We were undone by fatigue, nothing else,” Mwinyi told reporters after the defeat.

“We only landed and headed straight to play against Ruvu Shooting, who were fresh and ready to play against us. We tried to seek for a postponement but it fell in deaf ears.

“It was definitely going to be difficult for us and I am not surprised we lost.”

A goal from Saadat Mohamed was enough to hand Ruvu Shooting their first win against Yanga in 13 years and the maximum points at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

On his part, Yanga captain Papy Tshishimbi insists they were unlucky not to get a point from the match as his strikers wasted a number of chances.

“We need to be clinical in the final third…we wasted several open chances and this must change before our next match,” the Congolese said.

“We know our fans are dejected but they must understand this is football and must have faith in their team.”