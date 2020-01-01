Yanga SC lose more ground after draw against Tanzania Prisons

The 27-time champions are now 17 points behind leaders Wekundu wa Msimbazi

Yanga SC fell further behind in the race for Mainland League title after playing to a goalless draw against Tanzania Prisons.

The administrative side lost by a solitary goal against the 27-time champions when they last met. Patrick Sibomana scored the lone goal to hand his team a win and on Saturday, Prisons came for nothing but to avenge the loss.

However, after the entire 90 minutes, neither of the two sides could get a goal and the spoils were shared. It is a result that will pile more pressure on Belgian Luc Eymael who has now dropped points in five out of the nine games he has been in charge of.

Article continues below

More teams

The tactician had earlier stated that his strikers are letting the team down failing to convert the chances created by the midfielders.

Earlier on, arch-rivals Simba SC hit a 56 point mark with a win against Lipuli FC by a solitary goal. The defending champions have a 12 point advantage after second-placed Azam FC also fell 2-1 against Coastal Union.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi and Azam FC have both played 22 matches while Yanga SC have played two games less.