Yanga SC lose ground on league leaders after draw vs Mbeya City

The former champions slipped at home and are now trailing arch-rivals Simba SC by 15 points

Yanga SC lost ground on Mainland leaders Simba SC after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home against Mbeya City.

Simba SC and Azam FC had won their early games and the 27-time champions had to win their late kick-off to stay closer to the top two sides.

Playing at home, in front of the fans was an added advantage to the Luc Eymael-led charges.

Having conceded 27 goals in the previous 20 matches and scoring just 14 times, the relegation-threatened Mbeya seemingly had no chance against their hosts.

However, that was not the case - after just 42 minutes, Lamine Moro turned the ball into his net to hand the visitors a lead.

It was the only goal in the first 45 minutes as the former champions struggled to break down the determined and stubborn hosts.

Ghanaian striker Bernard Morrison saved the home side's blushes when he scored the equalizer in the 76th minute to set up a tense finale.

Neither of the two sides could get the winning goal.

The result will pile more pressure on the Belgian coach, who is now 15 points behind leaders Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

Azam are second on with 44 points.