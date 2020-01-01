Yanga SC looked fatigued against Namungo FC - Bigirimana

The striker suggests the former champions might have overexerted themselves in their game last weekend

Namungo striker Bigirimana Blaise claims Yanga SC looked fatigued during their Mainland League match played on Sunday.

Striker Tariq Seif opened the scoring for the visitors after just six minutes, but Bigirimana levelled matters in the 62nd minute to ensure the spoils were shared. The 21-year-old is, however, delighted with his team's performance against the 27-time champions.

"Yanga looked fatigued from the way they were playing," Bigirimana told Azam TV after the match.

More teams

"Playing back-to-back matches then travelling to play [Namungo] is not an easy task. But they played well and gave us a good game; we are happy that we managed to recover after conceding early and managed to get a point. Our performance was good."

The striker has also explained the reason behind an improved performance against Wananchi.

Article continues below

"We followed the instructions from our technical bench to the latter, it is all we needed and we were rewarded with a goal. I want to continue giving my best this season and score as many goals as possible," Bigirimana concluded.

Namungo are currently fourth on the table with 50 points, a position lower and a point fewer, than Yanga SC.