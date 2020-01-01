Yanga SC look to make history against Simba SC in the derby – Eymael

The Belgian coach has vowed to end their poor run against their rivals when they meet in the derby on Sunday

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has vowed to end the poor record they have against rivals Simba SC in the Mainland derby on Sunday.

The two Tanzanian giants will face off in the second round at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam with the reverse fixture ending in a 2-2 draw.

Simba have always dominated their rivals and Yanga coach Eymael, who will be handling his first derby has told Goal they will strive to end the bad run.

“If we can change the statistics if we can change this momentum, then we will have made history,” Eymael told Goal on Saturday.

“I think Yanga didn’t win the derby for the past three years but Simba is a good team with players used to play together for several years and we are in a process of transition.

“We have respect for Simba for the kind of players they have but if you have been observing keenly, Yanga have been playing in the most entertaining way and most importantly as a unit. This is the greatest source of hope for us that come Sunday we will carry the day.”

Asked on handling his first derby in Dar es Salaam, Eymael told Goal: “I do not know any coach in the world who enters the field without having the idea of winning three points in a derby.

“All the games mathematically are the same, either win, draw or lose.”

Defending champions and runaway leaders, Simba with 68 points from 26 outings, would like to win the derby to close in on the title, while third-placed Yanga with 47 points from 24 matches will be battling for bragging rights.

Going into the match, Yanga players have been promised a 200m/-reward for a win.

Both teams go into the clash with a winning mentality as Yanga smashed Mbao FC 2-0, while Simba beat Azam FC 3-2 in a closely fought encounter played at the National Stadium.