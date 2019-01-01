Yanga SC set for two friendly matches ahead of Caf assignment

Yanga will play two build-up matches as they prepare to face Township Rollers in the Caf Champions League on Sunday

Tanzanian club Yanga SC will play two friendly matches before their Caf clash against Township Rollers of Botswana on Sunday.

Club official Dismas Ten has confirmed the team will tour Zanzibar on Wednesday where they are scheduled to face Mlandege FC and Malindi FC before returning to Dar es Salaam for Sunday’s big match.

“We are hopeful the two friendly matches will give our coach the best chance to gauge his players before we play Township Rollers on Sunday,” Ten is quoted by Mwanaspoti of .

“We are working very hard to build a strong Yanga SC team which can challenge Simba for the league title and I am confident the coach is having a good time to see his players and also make sure he improves where things are not right.”

Last season, Yanga were knocked out of the Caf Champions League by the same Township Rollers after losing 2-1 in the first leg played in Dar es Salaam only to manage a 0-0 draw in the away fixture.

“We are ready. This is not last season. They beat us last season but it is our time now to make things correct and eliminate them.”

Apart from Yanga, Tanzania have two other teams in Caf competitions, with Simba taking part in the Caf Champions League while Azam FC will feature in the Caf Confederation Cup.