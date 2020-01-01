Yanga SC to launch three new products to help club move with demands

The Mainland giants have vowed to launch three products which will help the club move with current technology

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have confirmed they will soon launch an official website, a magazine, and YangaApp, to help the club go abreast with the demands of the current technological world.

According to the club's information officer Hassan Bumbuli, Yanga fans across the country should welcome the development and has also warned those who have been using the name of the club without their consent to stop the malpractice.

“The magazine will contain more than 20 articles concerning the club and thereafter, we will launch a weekly newspaper, which will also contain various stories about the team,” Bumbuli is quoted by Daily News.

“At the moment, we are in the process of scout potential agents, who will be responsible to sell the magazine in various parts of the country as such, we expect a good response from our supporters wherever they are.”

He added YangaApp will be beneficial for the reporters to get updated information of the club as they will be posting audio and video clips to be used by the media.

“We are trying our level best to be as creative as we can and this is just a beginning. And the YangaApp will have a special feature to be used for chatting, which will enable fans to easily engage with players,” Bumbuli continued.