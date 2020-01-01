Yanga SC knocked out of Mapinduzi Cup by Mtibwa Sugar

The 2007 champions failed to get past the Sugar Millers in the presence of Luc Eymael, who is set to take over from caretaker coach Bonface Mkwasa

Yanga SC have been eliminated from the annual Mapinduzi Cup after falling to Mtibwa Sugar 4-2 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

The two teams were playing in the first semi-final of the competition on Thursday night. The 27-time champions were targeting their third appearance in the competition's final after achieving the feat in 2007 and 2011.

Yanga started the match on a high and were rewarded in the 37th minute when Deus Kaseke unleashed an unstoppable shot past Said Mohammed after a good pass from Balama Mapinduzi.

The 2007 finalists had to wait until the second minute of added time to get an equalizer courtesy of Kibwana Shomari, whose powerful shot went past the goalkeeper to send the match to a penalty shootout.

Jaffar Kibaya, Sultan Omar, Dickson Job, and Kibwana Shomari converted their spot-kicks with Abduhalim Hamud failing to beat the goalkeeper. Yanga scored their penalties through Balama and Paul Godfrey while Kelvin Yondani hit the woodwork and Abdulaziz Makame skyrocketed his effort.

Mtibwa will now play the winner between Simba SC and the defending champions Azam FC. The two teams will play each other in the second semi-final on Friday.