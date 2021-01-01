Yanga SC’s Kaze: Simba SC not dangerous without Chama

The Burundian tactician maintains the Wekundu wa Msimbazi are more beatable if they don’t have their midfield star in the team

Yanga SC coach Cedric Kaze has claimed champions Simba SC are not as dangerous a team without midfield star Clatous Chama.

The Burundian tactician lifted his first trophy with the Jangwani giants after guiding them to a 4-3 win on penalties against the Wekundu wa Msimbazi in the final of the Mapinduzi Cup played at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar on Wednesday night.

Both Simba and Yanga went into the derby final missing some of their key players, but it was the absence of Zambian midfielder Chama, who was given time off by his club, that caught the eye of Kaze.

“I see that Simba is a good team but it does not have the edge that is common if they don’t have Clatous [Chama] in the squad,” Kaze said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“He has been deciding on how to control their midfield and also help strikers move forward at any time so I believe Simba are a good team but if they don't have Chama in their squad, then they are not very dangerous on the pitch.”

Apart from Chama, Simba faced their Kariakoo rivals without ten players - Luis Miquissone, Larry Bwalya, Jonas Mkude, Pascal Wawa, Charles Ilanfya, Aishi Manula, John Bocco, Erasto Nyoni, Shomari Kapombe, and Said Ndemla.

On the other hand, Yanga paraded for the final without Carlos Carlinhos, Balama Mapinduzi, Lamine Moro, Yassin Mustapha, Deus Kaseke, Ditram Nchimbi, Feisal Salum, and Farid Mussa.

After a 0-0 draw at full-time, Simba managed to score their penalties through Francis Kahata, Chris Mugalu, and Gadiel Michael while Meddie Kagere was denied by the woodwork, and Joash Onyango’s effort was saved by keeper Farouk Shikhalo.

Yanga scored their penalties via Tuisila Kisinda, Shaibu Abdalla, Zawadi Mauya, and Saido Ntibazonkiza while Mukoko Tonombe was denied by Beno Kakolanya.

Both teams have now returned to Dar es Salaam to prepare for Mainland matches with Yanga still leading the table on 44 points from 18 matches, Simba are second on 35 points from 15 matches and Azam FC are third on 32 points from 17 outings.