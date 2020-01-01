Yanga SC issue tough targets for coach new coach Krmpotic

The Jangwani giants have given strict targets to the new coach which he must achieve in the new season

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have set three targets that new coach Zlatko Krmpotic must achieve while at the club.

The Serbian tactician arrived at the Jangwani giants last week to replace Belgian Luc Eymael, who was fired at the end of the last campaign where Yanga ended the season without silverware.

Sokaletu have now reported that the club’s management has given the coach targets that he must achieve in the new season to decide whether he will see through the three-year contract.

“New coach Krmpotic has a tough season ahead of him, and it is because of the contract he signed with the club, and the club has asked him to win all the trophies the team will be involved in with the league the main priority,” the source is quoted by Sokaletu.

“Another target he must achieve is to make sure Yanga beats rivals Simba SC in the league and if they meet in any competition [including the domestic cup], Yanga must beat Simba, he must achieve those targets if he wants to keep his contract with Yanga.”

On Saturday, coach Krmpotic requested a full week to train the team into a winning outfit.

According to Yanga official Frederick Mwakalebela, the Serbian coach had asked for more time to build the team ahead of the subsequent matches since the league will kick off this weekend.

“The coach has asked for five more days to build a strong team, is the main target is to see the players playing as a unit, and also possessing the ball and creating scoring chances,” Mwakabela is quoted by Sokaletu.

“Those five days he has requested are from Monday to Friday before he ends the training session on Saturday and by that time he will have achieved what he wants from the team.”

The 62-year-old has vast experience in coaching in Africa, having handled APR of Rwanda, Zesco United (Zambia), Tout Puissant Mazembe (the Democratic Republic of the Congo), and in .

Yanga will start the season with a match against Prisons at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday.